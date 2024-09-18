Congress brought cultural renaissance to State: Revanth

Hyderabad: Highlighting the steps taken by the State government in promoting arts signifying Telangana’s identity, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy claimed that it was he who started the ‘cultural renaissance’ soon after coming to power. He said the previous BRS government failed to understand the State’s culture and its inherent character and abandoned the essence of history.

In his address on ‘Praja Palana Day’ celebrations at Public Gardens, Revanth Reddy said the previous rulers considered Telangana culture as their home culture and the existence of Telangana means their family existence. “They created an illusion that the existence of Telangana society depends on their humane approach. They never tried to understand our culture and inherent character and completely abandoned the history of overthrowing Nizam’s rule in Telangana,” he reasoned.

The Chief Minister said being aware of the ‘heartbeat of Telangana’, he started cultural renaissance soon after coming to power. The song ‘Jaya Jayahe Telangana Janani Jayaketanam’ , written by Ande Sri, who voiced the aspirations of Telangana during the movement, has been declared as the official song of Telangana state and initiated the cultural revival of Telangana.

The abbreviation of Telangana State has also been changed to TG. “It's not just a change of letters but the reflection of the people's aspirations. We performed Bhumi Puja to install Telangana Talli statue in the State Secretariat recently. It has also been decided to present the film awards in the name of Telangana's cultural icon Gaddar. The cultural glory of Telangana shall be restored,” he added.