Live
- Border Security Force Jawan Commits Suicide After Learning About His Wife's Suicide In Jammu & Kashmir
- Bhagavath Kesari Movie Review and Release Day LIVE UPDATES: #BhagavanthKesari kicks off with a tremendous WOM
- PL First Cut – Astral Ltd Q2FY24
- Action unlikely on PCB's complaint on crowd behaviour
- Leo Twitter Review: Huge positive response from the audience
- Rajya Sabha Chairman Refers Complaint Against BRS Members To Privileges Committee
- Leo Movie OTT Platform and Streaming Date Fixed
- OnePlus Pad Go set to go on sale on October 20: Price, Offers and more
- Congress Bus Yatra will not have any impact in Telangana, says KTR
- Vijayawada: APCRDA removes unauthorised layouts in Surampalli
Just In
Congress Bus Yatra will not have any impact in Telangana, says KTR
Minister KTR questioned why Rahul Gandhi did not talk about the tribal university and Bayyaram steel factor in the last ten years.
In response to the Congress Bus Yatra, Minister KTR criticized the Congress party on Twitter. He highlighted the achievements of the Telangana government and criticized the Congress party's track record in Karnataka. Minister KTR questioned why Rahul Gandhi did not talk about the tribal university and Bayyaram steel factor in the last ten years. He stated that Rahul Gandhi, who did not question the NDA on the promises of division, had no right to visit Telangana.
Minister KTR praised the Telangana government for fulfilling promises not made in the manifesto and revolutionizing farming through 24-hour continuous free electricity to farmers. He accused the Congress of corruption, harassment of contractors, and neglecting the farmers. Minister KTR also mentioned the sacrifice of Srikanta Chari and alleged that the delay in the formation of Telangana caused hundreds of youth to commit suicide.
He further labelled the Congress as the number one villain of Telangana and criticized the party's alleged association with corruption and the land mafia. Minister KTR claimed that the Telangana government is firmly in the hands of the people, while the Congress's Gandhi Bhavan is losing its relevance. He said that despite the Congress Bus yatra, the people of Telangana do not believe in the Congress stating that the party of failures will never be trusted. He said that the Congress Bus Yatra will fail.