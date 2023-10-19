Congress Bus Yatra will not have any impact in Telangana, says KTR

In response to the Congress Bus Yatra, Minister KTR criticized the Congress party on Twitter. He highlighted the achievements of the Telangana government and criticized the Congress party's track record in Karnataka. Minister KTR questioned why Rahul Gandhi did not talk about the tribal university and Bayyaram steel factor in the last ten years. He stated that Rahul Gandhi, who did not question the NDA on the promises of division, had no right to visit Telangana.



Minister KTR praised the Telangana government for fulfilling promises not made in the manifesto and revolutionizing farming through 24-hour continuous free electricity to farmers. He accused the Congress of corruption, harassment of contractors, and neglecting the farmers. Minister KTR also mentioned the sacrifice of Srikanta Chari and alleged that the delay in the formation of Telangana caused hundreds of youth to commit suicide.



He further labelled the Congress as the number one villain of Telangana and criticized the party's alleged association with corruption and the land mafia. Minister KTR claimed that the Telangana government is firmly in the hands of the people, while the Congress's Gandhi Bhavan is losing its relevance. He said that despite the Congress Bus yatra, the people of Telangana do not believe in the Congress stating that the party of failures will never be trusted. He said that the Congress Bus Yatra will fail.