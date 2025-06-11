Congress committed to social justice, affirms Mahesh Goud

Hyderabad: While emphasising the Congress party’s commitment to social justice, PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud stated that 70 per cent of posts in the new TPCC executive committee have been allocated for Backward Classes (BCs), Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), minorities, and women. Addressing the ‘Jai Samvidhan’ rally in Shadnagar, he reiterated that the Congress has allocated cabinet berths reflecting the same social justice for weaker sections. He pointed out how one from a Backward Class, two from Scheduled Castes, were inducted into cabinet, besides providing the Deputy Speaker’s post to a Scheduled Tribe representative.

He stated that the Congress Party was firmly committed to protecting the Constitution, ensuring social justice, and safeguarding national integrity. He underscored that to counter the BJP’s divisive politics and destructive agenda, the Congress was intensifying its ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ campaign from grassroots to national level. The PCC president alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had insulted Dr B R Ambedkar — the architect of the Constitution — right inside Parliament. He accused the BJP of making deliberate efforts to dismantle the Constitution and implement Manusmriti in its place. He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah were acting in ways that undermined the very fabric of national unity. A massive rally was taken out from the office of MLA Veerlapalli Shankar to Eden Gardens in the town, and the rally witnessed an overwhelming public turnout. Mahesh Kumar Goud strongly criticised Prime Minister Modi’s claims on war with Pakistan, stating that he backed down as soon as President Donald Trump intervened. He compared Modi’s retreat to the bold leadership of Indira Gandhi, under whom 92,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered during the 1971 war. “Modi is obsessed with the Prime Minister’s chair, but has no real love for the country,” the PCC chief stated. “The Congress demands answers—what did the country actually achieve or lose in Modi’s so-called war with Pakistan?” he asked.