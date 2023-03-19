Congress conducts 'Haath Se…' drive

Stressing that the Congress party is the only party that works truly for all sections of society in the country, District Congress Committee (DCC) president G Madhusudhan Reddy (GMR) has promised that if voted to power in 2024 elections, the party will ensure justice to all sections and all-round welfare of the poor. Special focus would be laid on specific poverty alleviation and development programmes, he said.





Taking part in the Haath-Se-Haath Jodo programme taken up in the 32nd and the 33rd wards of TD Gutta region in the district headquarters on Saturday, the DCC president, along with local leaders Fakruddin Khureshi and Ashu, visited colony residents and explained the failures of both the state and the central governments. They conveyed the message of Rahul Gandhi and Congress party action plan for the development of all sections in Telangana.





GMR flayed the government failure to provide double bedroom houses, and alleged that they were sanctioned only to BRS activists. He said both CM KCR and PM Modi were implementing anti-people policies and left the welfare of people to the winds. He highlighted that prices of essential commodities had skyrocketed but the governments were doing nothing to ease burden on the poor and the middle-class people in the country. He also condemned hike in LPG price. He reiterated the party promise to reduce it to Rs 500 per cylinder, and provide Rs 5 lakh financial assistance for construction of houses. TPCC general secretary Sanjive Mudiraj, Chandrakumar Goud, District Women Congress president Vasanta, and others were present.



