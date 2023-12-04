Live
Just In
Congress-CPI alliance drubs BRS in coal belt
Khammam: With the strong support of CPI-affliliated trade union, the Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TBKS) in the Singareni Collieries areas, the Congress candidates won with huge majorities. The CPI, which contested the lone constituency of Kothagudem, the headquarters of Singareni Collieries, as part of the electoral alliance with the Congress, won the seat after two terms. The party’s candidate and state secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao got a huge majority. He was elected in 2009 and now for the second time he won this election.
On the other side, the Congress candidates Koram Kanakaiah from Yellandhu, Payam Venkateswarlu from Pinapaka, M Raghamai from Sathupalli also secured a good majority against the BRS candidates.
The five seats of coal belt are swept up by the Congress party. The BRS government had extended all benefits due to the coal workers and gave all the benefits, but the alliance of CPI and Congress proved better and trumped the BRS candidates.
The unions of Singareni, which were the full strength of INTUC and AITUC workers, played a key role in elections for the Congress leaders. The SCCL workers numbering around 42,000 and retired staff extended support to the Congress and the CPI candidates in this election.