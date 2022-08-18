Congress demands a CBI probe into the Kaleshwaram project scam

Hyderabad: Former Minister & ex-Leader of Opposition Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Thursday demanded that the Central Government order a CBI probe into the alleged corruption in the execution of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

Reacting to the allegations of corruption levelled by Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and the counter given by Telangana's Finance Minister T. Harish Rao, the Congress leader alleged that both the BJP and TRS leaders were indulging in a blame game to cover up the scam. "Union Minister Shekhawat had alleged that corruption had exceeded all the limits in the KLIS. In this scenario, the Centre should immediately order a CBI probe. It should also engage the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department to trace the swindled public money. BJP is running the government at the Centre. Therefore, its leaders should not speak in the tone of just an opposition party. If TRS Govt has done something wrong, then the Centre should take immediate action by ordering a probe," he demanded.

Further, Shabbir Ali ridiculed the counter given by Minister Harish Rao to the Union Minister's allegations of corruption in the KLIS. "If the TRS Govt is honest and did nothing wrong in the execution of KLIS, then why did it prevent the delegation of the Congress Legislature Party from visiting the Kaleshwaram or other irrigation projects? The Congress leaders wanted to see the pump houses which got submerged in the recent floods. However, the TRS Govt stopped the Congress leaders by using the police and the entire local administration. Why are you not allowing the opposition to inspect the place if you have nothing to hide?" he asked Harish Rao.

Shabbir Ali said that the Congress party has been highlighting the huge corruption by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and his family members in the execution of irrigation projects, especially the Kaleshwaram project. He said that the project was redesigned only to increase its cost by triple to benefit the contractors and get a commission from them. Further, sub-standard materials and machinery were used in the construction of barrages, pump houses, and other motors. Although public money to the tune of more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore was spent on KLIS and other projects, the entire construction activity was kept secret. For the first time in history, no opposition leader or media was allowed near the project. The recent floods have exposed the corruption of TRS leaders in the KLIS and the state government is trying hard to cover up the scam.

The Congress leader demanded that the Centre immediately order a CBI probe into the KLIS and impose a ban on foreign travel for all the contractors, sub-contractors, KCR family and others associated with the KLIS. He feared that those involved in the scam might flee the country along with the necessary evidence. "This is the time for the BJP to prove that it is not a secret ally of the TRS. Lack of action despite the Union Minister levelling allegations of huge corruption would prove that both the BJP and TRS are one and they are trying to shield each other's corrupt practices, "he said.