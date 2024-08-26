Congress Demands Action on Illegal Constructions in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Inspired by Hyderabad’s Hydra operation against illegal land encroachments, Congress leaders in Karimnagar are calling for a similar crackdown in their region. They are urging for the establishment of a task force, akin to Hyderabad’s HYDRA, to address unauthorized constructions and protect local water bodies.



The Congress leaders plan to approach Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and relevant ministers to request immediate action. They are advocating for the demolition of illegal structures and the preservation of lakes and other water resources in Karimnagar.

The move reflects growing public concern over illegal encroachments and environmental degradation, mirroring the successful efforts seen in Hyderabad.