  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Congress Demands Action on Illegal Constructions in Karimnagar

Congress Demands Action on Illegal Constructions in Karimnagar
x
Highlights

Inspired by Hyderabad’s Hydra operation against illegal land encroachments, Congress leaders in Karimnagar are calling for a similar crackdown in their region.

Karimnagar: Inspired by Hyderabad’s Hydra operation against illegal land encroachments, Congress leaders in Karimnagar are calling for a similar crackdown in their region. They are urging for the establishment of a task force, akin to Hyderabad’s HYDRA, to address unauthorized constructions and protect local water bodies.

The Congress leaders plan to approach Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and relevant ministers to request immediate action. They are advocating for the demolition of illegal structures and the preservation of lakes and other water resources in Karimnagar.

The move reflects growing public concern over illegal encroachments and environmental degradation, mirroring the successful efforts seen in Hyderabad.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X