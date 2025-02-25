Congress demands Centre to enforce women’s quota

Hyderabad: All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba has demanded that the Union government promptly enforce women’s reservations. She also appealed for measures to ensure the safety of women.

During a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, Alka Lamba accompanied by Telangana Women Congress President Sunita Rao and other leaders informed that approximately five lakh individuals across the nation have registered online for the Women’s Congress, with over one lakh of those from Telangana. She expressed her satisfaction that Telangana leads the nation with 1.04 lakh members having joined the Telangana Women’s Congress to date.

On the occasion, she appreciated the efforts of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, PCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, and Women Congress President Sunita Rao in achieving the membership goals. “Women have been instrumental in leading the Congress to power in Telangana. With Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the helm, cylinders are available at the price of Rs 500 in Telangana. Three commitments have already been met for women in the state, and the fourth pledge will soon be put into action,” she added.