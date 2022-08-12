Congress demands Kavitha to quit Bharath Scouts & Guides post

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC senior vice president G Niranjan on Thursday demanded that K Kavitha to resign from the post of State Commissioner of Bharath Scouts and Guides for misuse of power.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan, Niranjan said Kavitha on Wednesday while speaking with the media at a function organised by Bharath Scouts and Guides on the occasion of Swathanthra Vajrothsavalu at Bharath Scouts & Guides Model School at Domalguda commented that the TRS will win in Munugode by-elections with thumping majority. "It is totally absurd and objectionable as Kavitha used the premises of Bharath Scouts and Guides institution for political comments".

He also said Kavitha said Nalgonda is a strong basin for the TRS and it will win with huge margin. "We strongly condemn her statement at an educational institution. We demand the National Bharath Scouts & Guides chief to expel her from her position as State Bharath Scouts & Guides Commissioner. Election Commission also should change its existing policy of applying Election Code of conduct from the date of issuing election schedule, but it should come into force from the date the seat is fallen vacant, to curb the misuse of power and violation of election rules", added Niranjan.