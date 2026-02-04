Congress distributs B-Forms in Edulapuram

Edulapuram (Khammam): The Congress party launched its election campaign for the Edulapuram Municipal elections with the distribution of B-Forms to its candidates.

Revenue, Housing and Information Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy handed over the B-Forms to party candidates on Tuesday and directed them to immediately file their nominations with election authorities.

With this, the Congress campaign gathered momentum across the municipality, with the party setting its sights on hoisting the Congress flag in all wards.

Addressing the candidates, the Minister called upon them to reach out to voters by highlighting the people-centric governance of the Congress government and the guarantees being implemented for public welfare. He urged the candidates to seek the electorate’s blessings by effectively communicating the government’s achievements.

Ponguleti also advised candidates to work in close coordination with party workers at the ward level and counter the strategies of rival parties. Expressing confidence, he said Congress candidates would emerge victorious in all wards of Eedulapuram Municipality.

Candidates who received the B-Forms expressed renewed enthusiasm and immediately stepped into campaign mode, intensifying outreach activities across their respective wards.