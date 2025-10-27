Congress Faces Backlash for Backtracking on DCC Appointments: BC Samaj Accuses Party of Bias

Mahabubnagar: In a sharp criticism, BC Samaj State Secretary and Joint Mahabubnagar District President Modal Srinivas Sagar lashed out at the Congress party for reversing its stand on District Congress Committee (DCC) appointments, accusing it of favouring the relatives and families of public representatives and sidelining the Backward Classes (BCs).

Srinivas Sagar condemned the remarks made by PCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud, who hinted that DCC responsibilities might be handed over to the kin of MLAs, corporation chairpersons, and other public leaders. He said such a move would further alienate the BC community, which has long been demanding fair representation.

“The Congress has once again proven itself to be a Reddy-dominated party,” Srinivas Sagar alleged. “Most of the MLAs and corporation chairpersons in the state already belong to the Reddy community, and now the same trend is visible in the DCC appointments too,” he said.

He pointed out that this decision comes at a time when statewide movements are demanding 42% reservations for BCs in local body elections, education, and employment. “Instead of standing with the aspirations of BCs, the Congress has chosen to ignore them once again,” he remarked.

Recalling the party’s earlier stance that dual posts should not exist within one family, Srinivas Sagar criticized the Congress for going back on its promise. “The party once said that MLAs and their relatives would not get DCC positions. Now it claims that those who serve the party will face no obstacles. This clearly shows that injustice is being done to the BC community once more,” he said.

The BC leader’s strong words have sparked renewed debate within the Congress ranks, with many questioning whether the party’s claims of social justice align with its current decisions on key appointments.

Ends.