Congress gets a fillip in Gadwal district

Gadwal: Hundreds of BRS and BJP leaders comprising sarpanches, ZPTCs, MPTCs from Dharoor,Gattu, Maldakal and KT Doddi areas embarked on a journey in a huge convoy from Gadwalfor the state capital, under the leadership of ZP Chairperson SaritaTirupatiah, Bandla Chandra Sekhar Reddy (BakkaChandranna), and district Congress committee president Patel Prabhakar Reddy.

SaritaTirupatiah recently switched over to the Congress party from BRS. She alleged that the BCs were facing many problems in Gadwal district and were also facing backwardness in social, economic and political fields. She said the Congress party would take care of their interests and strive for their welfare.

Later in Hyderabad, PCC president Revanth Reddy warmly invited the new leaders into the party. Reminding them of many great leaders such as Boorgula Ramakrishna Rao, PMallikharjun,Samarasimha Reddy, Jaipal Reddy who led the Congress party in the past, he said now it was their turn to keep the party flag flying high. With their entry, the party would be further strengthened in Gadwaldistrict, he expressed confidence.

He assured that the farmers would get Rs2lakh loan waiver, households would be provided LPG cylinders for Rs500 each andmany other welfare schemes would follow if the Congress came to power in the State.