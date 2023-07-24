Live
- Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani …’ locks lengthy run-time
- High possibility of ruckus during monsoon session of Bengal Assembly
- Raghav Chadha demands PM's statement on Manipur issue in Parliament
- Cong infighting in K'taka: Siddaramaiah supporters seek action against Hariprasad
- After being sacked as minister, Gudha to reveal secrets of 'Lal Diary'
- Indian rocket PSLV to orbit 7 Singaporean satellites on July 30
- IIT Hyd student missing case keep police on toes
- Balineni Srinivasa Reddy clarifies on Vijaysai Reddy meeting him
- SC stays ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque till 5 p.m. Wednesday
- How to make UPI payments in foreign; Countries that allow UPI payment
Congress gets a fillip in Gadwal district
Gadwal: Hundreds of BRS and BJP leaders comprising sarpanches, ZPTCs, MPTCs from Dharoor,Gattu, Maldakal and KT Doddi areas embarked on a journey in a...
Gadwal: Hundreds of BRS and BJP leaders comprising sarpanches, ZPTCs, MPTCs from Dharoor,Gattu, Maldakal and KT Doddi areas embarked on a journey in a huge convoy from Gadwalfor the state capital, under the leadership of ZP Chairperson SaritaTirupatiah, Bandla Chandra Sekhar Reddy (BakkaChandranna), and district Congress committee president Patel Prabhakar Reddy.
SaritaTirupatiah recently switched over to the Congress party from BRS. She alleged that the BCs were facing many problems in Gadwal district and were also facing backwardness in social, economic and political fields. She said the Congress party would take care of their interests and strive for their welfare.
Later in Hyderabad, PCC president Revanth Reddy warmly invited the new leaders into the party. Reminding them of many great leaders such as Boorgula Ramakrishna Rao, PMallikharjun,Samarasimha Reddy, Jaipal Reddy who led the Congress party in the past, he said now it was their turn to keep the party flag flying high. With their entry, the party would be further strengthened in Gadwaldistrict, he expressed confidence.
He assured that the farmers would get Rs2lakh loan waiver, households would be provided LPG cylinders for Rs500 each andmany other welfare schemes would follow if the Congress came to power in the State.