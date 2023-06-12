Congress hits out at KTR’s comments on praja darbars

Hyderabad: TPCC senior vice president G Niranjan on Sunday said MA&UD Minister K Tarakarama Rao's comment in a meeting on Sunday that “Praja Darbar is a publicity stunt, what is the need for it, and what will it do to the people”, is a proof of his ignorance and lack of understanding.

Speaking to mediapersons at Gandhi Bhavan here, Niranjan said, “KTR should avoid irresponsible talking. He has a habit of saying that if KCR reads one leaf, he reads two. It is wrong to say that people come to Praja Darbar only for their works done. It's a misconception”.

He said, “instead of speaking with superficial knowledge, we should take into consideration the good that has been done by Praja Darbars of earlier PMs and CM's in the past. Many intellectuals and experts in various fields will have the opportunity to give their suggestions and advice to the CM in the Praja Darbar without any prior appointments. The CMs of the past used public durbars to know the mood of the people, to know the functioning of their governments, to correct them and thus to initiate new policies”, he added.

He further said, “KCR considers himself to be omniscient and omniscient, so he may feel that there is no need for public darbars and advice from others. This is a proof of his arrogance. Even though there are 6.5 lakh government employees, MLAs, Sarpanches, Councilors and other public representatives to solve public problems, he should not forget that he is also a part of the government machinery and is responsible to the people. If everyone works properly in the system, would there be a need for District Courts, High Courts and Supreme Courts?”, he asked.

Niranjan also said KTR, who revealed in yesterday's meeting that he ordered to build one toilet for every thousand citizens prior to the last GHMC elections, but the authorities had built toilets everywhere and 70 percent of them were not working. KTR should answer to the people as to why he did not supervise the construction of the toilets that he ordered for it's establishment as Municipal Minister.

“Did not KTR notice the poor quality of toilets that were hastily erected on the roads of the twin cities on his orders? Does he not have responsibility as a minister?”, he asked.