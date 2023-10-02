Congress is selling seats today, tomorrow it will sell Telangana- KTR

Hyderabad: Attacking the Congress party and its leader in Telangana A Revanth Reddy, the BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Monday said that the Congress party was in the hands of a thief who was earlier caught in the ‘vote for note’ case.

During his visit to Nalgonda and Suryapet where he inaugurated IT Towers and also participated in various other development programs, Rao said the same person was selling seats/tickets at different prices to the leaders. “He is selling seats today, tomorrow he will sell Telangana state if he comes to power,” said Rao. He said that Congress leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy worked as a Minister in the Congress Government, but he did not do anything for Nalgonda. Let alone an IT company, he could not even get a computer for anyone here, he said.

While expressing apprehensions on six guarantees, KTR said if Congress is given a chance to govern, three things would happen for the guarantee, and that included - a three-hour power supply in a day, a change of CM every year, and a lot of scams in the state. No one knows who will become the Chief Minister if Congress wins the election. Electing Congress means inviting a power crisis, said Rao. “CM KCR is giving pensions to senior citizens, widows, and physically challenged persons, helping them to live with self-esteem,” he said. No Congress or BJP-led state government is giving pension amounts to physically challenged persons which is on par with Telangana, he remarked.

BRS Working President KTR gave a counter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said BRS is a family party. BRS is a family of four crore people in Telangana and CM KCR is the head of the family. CM KCR took the place of a son while providing pensions to the elderly, and stood as a brother to the farmers by giving Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Beema. KCR is a member of every family in Telangana, he said.

In response to BJP leaders' comments on BRS indulging in dynasty politics, Rama Rao said that BRS functions on the ideology of Queen Rani Rudrama Devi from the Kakatiya dynasty and constructs temples and develops water bodies. Furthermore, he said BRS believes in the ‘Jal Jangal Zameen’ slogan of revolutionary leader Komaram Bheem, works for the upliftment of weaker sections like Sarvai Papanna, sets up Gurukula Schools, prioritizing education like Social reformer Bhagya Reddy Varma. He also said that BRS works for the interests of the people of Telangana as per the ideology of Telangana martyrs like Srikanthachari and many more.

Thus, mentioning Gandhi Jayanthi, KTR said BRS follows the ideas of Gandhi while BJP does politics based on Godse ideology. Lashing out the statement of PM Modi on CM KCR not weaving off farm loans in Telangana, Rao said that the CM had waived off farm loans twice in the State and asked the Prime Minister to not make baseless comments.