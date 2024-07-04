Congress leader K Keshava Rao to quit MP post

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader K Keshava Rao , who formally joined Congress, is likely to resign from the Rajya sabha MP post. The senior BRS leader joined Congress in the presence of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Thursday.

Sources said that Keshav Rao sought the appointment of Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankar to submit his resignation letter.

Speculation are doing rounds that Keshav Rao will be given an important post in the Congress. He is likely to get a big post at national level in the party soon.