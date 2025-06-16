Congress Leader Sarithamma to Testify Tomorrow in Phone Tapping Case

Gadwal: Congress Party Gadwal Constituency In-charge and former Zilla Parishad Chairperson Sarithamma is set to appear as a witness in the ongoing phone tapping case. She has been summoned to provide her statement before the Jubilee Hills ACP at 11:00 AM on Tuesday.

The case pertains to the illegal surveillance activities allegedly conducted during the November 2023 Assembly elections. At that time, Sarithamma had contested as the Congress candidate from the Gadwal constituency. It is alleged that her phone was tapped by the then state government during the election period.

Responding to police directions, Sarithamma has confirmed that she will give her testimony at the Jubilee Hills ACP office. She is expected to provide crucial details as a witness in the investigation, which has drawn significant attention following revelations of widespread phone surveillance by the previous administration.

This development adds another layer to the growing list of testimonies being collected by investigating authorities, as the phone tapping scandal continues to unfold.