Congress leaders distributes CMRF cheques

Congress leader Raavi Srinivas, distributed Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques to beneficiaries here on Tuesday.

Kagaznagar: Congress leader Raavi Srinivas, distributed Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques to beneficiaries here on Tuesday. Speaking at the event, he highlighted the importance of ensuring that eligible individuals reap the benefits of government schemes.

He further stated that the Congress government is dedicated to the development and welfare of all sections of society.

Cheques were distributed to beneficiaries from Koutala, Sirpur, and Chintalamanepalli mandals.

