Congress leaders join TRS in Mahbubnagar

Mahbubnagar: The TRS 'Operation Akarsh' scheme seems to be working well as some of the Congress leaders from Mahbubnagar constituency joined the ruling party in the presence of Tourism and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud at a programme here on Saturday.

This made the local Congress leaders a worrying lot. Despite its State leader's directive to District Congress Committee president Md Obedulla to keep a tab on its potential local leaders and ensure that they do not leave the party, the district Congress leaders are unable to stop the migration of its leaders to the TRS.

During a programme organised in the district, senior leader and party in-charge of Mahbubnagar constituency Ravula Ananth Reddy along with his associates Ehswar Reddy, Ramakrishna Reddy, Shashivardhan Reddy, Damodar Reddy, Raghavender Reddy and others joined the TRS in the presence of Minister Srinivas Goud.

Speaking on the occasion, the Excise Minister said that Congress became null in Mahbubnagar district as almost all the potential leaders of Congress have already joined hands with the ruling TRS.

It is because of the development works taken up by the TRS government, many leaders from Opposition parties are getting attracted towards the party and they are becoming part of the development. TRS is becoming invincible in Mahbubnagar district during this municipal election, the Minister stated.