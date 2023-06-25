Congress Leaders Make Bee Line To Delhi Following Summons From AICC

New Delhi: The congress party which is going aggressive in Telangana after its victory in Karnataka has called about 25 senior leaders from the state including the two leaders Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao to New Delhi.

While the TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, Srinivas Reddy, Jupally and others arrived here on Sunday evening, the senior most leader K Jana Reddy would be arriving on Monday morning. Other senior leaders like Shabbir Ali, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and working president Mahesh Kumar Goud are already camping in Delhi.

While Srinivas Reddy and Jupally will meet Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretaries and state in charge Manikrao Thakre and would officially announce their decision to join the grand old party, Revanth Reddy and other leaders will be meeting Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Kharge and K C Venugopal separately. They would be finalising the date for Khammam public meeting.

Srinivas Reddy and Jupally would be joining Congress party along with their followers at this meeting.