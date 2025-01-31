Congress leaders pay tributes to Mahatma on death anniversary

Hyderabad : The Congress leaders paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 77th death anniversary at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday.

During a tribute ceremony organised at Gandhi Bhavan scores of partymen including PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Sanath Nagar Congress in-charge Kota Neelima were present. “Mahatma Gandhi’s weapons of peace and tolerance are carried forward by the Congress party, which continues to stand as the rightful successor to his ideals,” Neelima remarked during the event. The programme was attended by several Congress leaders, reaffirming the party’s commitment to the values that Gandhi stood for.