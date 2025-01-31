Live
- Green Careers 2030: Emerging Opportunities for Study Abroad Graduates
- Fatima Sana Sheikh opens up about casting couch incidents in south film industry
- The dark influence of violent movies on society
- Apple Intelligence to Debut in India This April, Confirms Tim Cook
- Budget 2025 - A catalyst for cybersecurity skill sevelopment in India
- How budget 2025 can address India’s skill gap
- ‘Biscope 2025’ Showcases Creative Brilliance at Suchitra Academy
- Acer Electric Expands in Hyderabad with New Nagole Showroom
- Vernon Skin Clinic Marks 10 Years of Excellence with Grand Expansion
- New Osmania General Hospital to Be Built at Goshamahal with Modern Facilities and 2,000 Beds
Just In
Congress leaders pay tributes to Mahatma on death anniversary
Highlights
The Congress leaders paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 77th death anniversary at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday.
Hyderabad : The Congress leaders paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 77th death anniversary at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday.
During a tribute ceremony organised at Gandhi Bhavan scores of partymen including PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Sanath Nagar Congress in-charge Kota Neelima were present. “Mahatma Gandhi’s weapons of peace and tolerance are carried forward by the Congress party, which continues to stand as the rightful successor to his ideals,” Neelima remarked during the event. The programme was attended by several Congress leaders, reaffirming the party’s commitment to the values that Gandhi stood for.
Next Story