Congress MLC Jeevan Reddy called to Delhi by party high command

Telangana Congress in-charge Deepadas Munshi has summoned Congress MLC Jeevan Reddy to Delhi, along with government whip Adluri Lakshan.
TelanganaCongress in-charge Deepadas Munshi has summoned Congress MLC Jeevan Reddy to Delhi, along with government whip Adluri Lakshan. This comes amidst confusion within the party over the inclusion of BRS MLAs.
Jeevan Reddy expressed his displeasure over the inclusion of Jagityala MLA Dr. Sanjay in the party without prior consultation. He stated that if such decisions continue to be made without his knowledge, he would not hesitate to leave the party.
Following his statement, Jeevan Reddy received a call from party leadership, indicating that the matter is being addressed at a higher level. The Congress leadership is likely to intervene to resolve the internal discontent within the party.
