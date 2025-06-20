Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Congress MP Criticises BRS for spreading misinformation on govt
In a media conference held in Hyderabad, Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy condemned the BRS leaders for alleging that CM Revanth Reddy is allied with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.
In a media conference held in Hyderabad, Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy condemned the BRS leaders for alleging that CM Revanth Reddy is allied with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.
Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy highlighted growing public awareness around alleged irregularities related to the Kaleshwaram project, noting that citizens are actively researching the matter online.
"The BRS-led government did not raise concerns during the implementation of the Rayalaseema lift irrigation and Pothireddypadu projects. In contrast, the Congress government is taking significant measures to on Godavari -Bankacharla project," MP said. He said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has stated that if necessary, we will escalate the matter to the Supreme Court and made it clear that if the Central Government ignores our proposals, we will pursue legal action," remarked Kiran Kumar Reddy.
He further accused BRS leaders of attempting to mislead the public by inciting regional sentiments in Telangana.