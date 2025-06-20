Congress MP Criticises BRS for spreading misinformation on govt

In a media conference held in Hyderabad, Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy condemned the BRS leaders for alleging that CM Revanth Reddy is allied with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy highlighted growing public awareness around alleged irregularities related to the Kaleshwaram project, noting that citizens are actively researching the matter online.

"The BRS-led government did not raise concerns during the implementation of the Rayalaseema lift irrigation and Pothireddypadu projects. In contrast, the Congress government is taking significant measures to on Godavari -Bankacharla project," MP said. He said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has stated that if necessary, we will escalate the matter to the Supreme Court and made it clear that if the Central Government ignores our proposals, we will pursue legal action," remarked Kiran Kumar Reddy.

He further accused BRS leaders of attempting to mislead the public by inciting regional sentiments in Telangana.