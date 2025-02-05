Congress, Oppn engage in slugfest over SKS

Hyderabad: The Assembly on Tuesday witnessed arguments between the treasury benches and opposition parties over the figures of Samagra Kutumba Survey where the Ministers said that there was no legality to the survey done by the previous government.

Speaking on the bill, BRS member Talasani Srinivas Yadav raised doubts on the data showed by the government regarding the population of BCs in the state during Census 2011 and at present. The survey form had 57 issues and many did not come forward to tell their details especially under GHMC limits, and moreover, residents in apartments did not show interest in the survey. “The State government is sending a resolution to the Centre but we will not get anything with resolution. If legality is to be given to the survey, 42 per cent reservations must be provided as per the Kamareddy BC declaration of the Congress party,” said Srinivas Yadav, demanding the government to change the proforma and retake the survey.

BJP member Payal Shankar said that the BCs have decreased in the State when compared to the Samagra Kutumba Survey (SKS) in 2014. He alleged disparities in allocation and spending on BCs. He also alleged that while the government said corporation seats were reserved for BCs, the Muslim minorities were getting elected from these seats. “Will there be Hindu BCs and Muslim BCs? This is enough for the courts to strike down the case within a week,” he said, urging the government not to find a political reason to escape from providing reservations. He also alleged that the government hastily brought this survey.

Responding to this, BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that the BJP had promised to make a person from the BC community as CM but finally gave the floor leader’s post to one OC member. Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu said that the BJP had replaced a BC candidate with a Reddy for the post of party’s state unit.

Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that there was no legality of sanctity for the SKS done by the previous government. He said, “Congress stands for social justice and there is no need for doubts. Such a big exercise never happened in such a meticulous manner. We will give a separate presentation if you think we committed a mistake and also correct it. Don’t doubt our commitment and sincerity”.

The ruling party members alleged that both the BRS and BJP were the same outside the House and they were supporting each other in the House.