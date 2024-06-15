Congress party leaders complained to CS ,about the corruption of GDL ex Collector Vallur Kranti.

Gadwal : The District Congress party leaders have complained About the matter of corruption of Vallur Kranti who worked as Collector in Jogulamba Gadwal district in previous government.













Vallur Kranti, who served as the District Collector of Jogulamba Gadwal in the previous government, was working for the BRS MLAs of the previous government and misused the authority of the collector to prevent corruption. Her father Mr. Venkata Ranga Reddy runs a gastro hospital in Kurnool through them making financial transactions and illegally uploading records and issuing pass books. The problems of farmers who are not financially able to pay have been kept pending until now without correcting the records.



The following are the details of their corruption.. in

1) Survey number 156/ in Pedda Tandra padu village of Rajoli mandal. Financial transactions were taken by their father in February 2023 to remove the 39 acres of land from the restricted list.

2) 10 acres of disputed land in Survey No. 10 of Alampur Mandal Koneru Village has been placed in the prohibited list.

3) 16 acres of land belonging to Bhudan Board in Survey No. 45, 46 of Indu vasi Village of Gattu Mandal has been removed from the prohibited list.



4) The then RDO Ramulu and Vallur Kranti together with the then RDO Ramulu garu and Vallur Kranti garu together with the records of unrecorded lands in Kuchinerla village regarding dyke lift irrigation and illegally looting money in the name of farmers in the name of 400 acres.

5) Illegally uploading the record to the second registrant by giving a digital signature to the second registrant and not to the first registrant of the disputed land in Survey No. 268 at Alampur Cross Road Pullur Village.



6) Itikyal Mandal Sasanuru Village Survey No. 5/6. 0/20 Guntas Work Board Land has been removed from the prohibited list and recorded illegally to private persons.

7) 6 acres of ceiling assigned land in Alampur X Road Unda velli Mandal Pullur Village Survey No. 256 has been removed from the restricted list and allotted to private individuals.



8) Lands belonging to Wakf Board of Bhudan Board on Alampur X Road were removed from the prohibited list and allotted to private individuals and got a financial profit of lakhs of crores of rupees.



9) It is known that financial abuses have taken place in Aija Municipality center where 53 commercial setters were illegally constructed by obtaining permission for construction of houses and converted them to residential even after getting a dish metal order from the court at the instigation of the then Minister Niranjan Reddy to convert them to residential against the Municipal Act.

10) In Bingu Doddi village of Aiza Mandal, in Survey No. 62, even the land lost to the road was not cut in the records and the surplus land was recorded and pass books were issued.



Their father, Dr. Venkat rami Reddy, was responsible for the above transactions.



As there are many allegations that financial transactions were done by their father Dr. Venkat ramireddy Kurnool for the above transactions, we are informing the CS that they should be investigated in a proper manner and establish the truth of the corruption done in the past.

1) Tanaga Sita rami Reddy is former chairman of RDS

2) Master Sheikh Sawali Achari Congress Party State Representative Aija Municipal Councilor

3) Ganji pet Shankar Ex Vice Chairman Present Gadwal Municipal Councilor

4) Black Congress presidents Gause.

Were participated.