Congress party leaders slams State, Central government for their attitude towards people in Gadwal

Gadwal: The Congress party leaders, while taking part in a press meet in Gadwal on Monday, came out heavily on the State and the Central governments for their attitudes towards the people. Speaking on the occasion, senior Congress leader Dr. Mallu Ravi said, "Both the Central and the State government were adopting non-democratic and anti-people's policies and imposing their own laws and rules on the public and throwing law and order out of gear.

Narendra Modi and Amit Shah at the Centre and K Chandrashekar Rao and KT Rama Rao in the State have ruined the democratic values awarded by the Constitution. The Central government is imposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, which is against the rights of citizens. And in the State, the KCR government has completely played mess with the RTC employees and ruling the State with police power."



He alleged that the State government had completely failed in providing welfare and development programmes to the people and had not implemented any of its promises made during the elections. He said the famers have not received Rythu Bandhu, farm loan waiver and the unemployed youth who were promised unemployment dole are yet to receive it. He said it was time for the people to realise the failures of both the State and the Central government and raise their voices for justice.