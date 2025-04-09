Congress party's two-day key meetings to conclude today in Ahmedabad after 64 years

Live
The Indian National Congress’s crucial two-day meetings, being held in Ahmedabad for the first time in 64 years, are set to conclude today.
Ahmedabad: The Indian National Congress’s crucial two-day meetings, being held in Ahmedabad for the first time in 64 years, are set to conclude today. The sessions have brought together over 1,200 All India Congress Committee (AICC) members from across all states.
Today’s agenda includes discussions on various resolutions proposed by the Congress Working Committee (CWC), which are expected to be reviewed and approved during the AICC meeting. Senior party leaders and key stakeholders have been actively participating in the deliberations, which are seen as significant in shaping the party's direction ahead of upcoming elections.
The meetings, which began yesterday, mark a historic return to Ahmedabad – a city that last hosted such high-level Congress discussions more than six decades ago. Party sources suggest that the event has been strategically planned to revitalise the organisation and strengthen its position nationally.