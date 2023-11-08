Congress prepares tough fight for BRS

Mahabubnagar: With less than 25 days left for the upcoming elections, the Congress party’s candidate, Janampally Anirudh Reddy from Jadcherla constituency is all set to take on the BRS party’s candidate and sitting MLA Dr Charlakola Laxma Reddy. In this regard, he has already filed his first nomination on Sunday. In addition, Anirudh is planning to take out a huge rally on November 10. He is expected to file his second nomination by showcasing the huge strength of the Congress party cadres from Jadcherla.



Expressing confidence, Anirudh said that people in the constituency are looking at the Congress party. “During the past 10 years the villagers have been feeling ignored by the incumbent MLA who has never been to the villages to stake stock of the plight of the farmers, women, and the unemployed youth,” he said.

Earlier, Anirudh Reddy had taken up a 100 day ‘Jadcherla Jodo Yatra’, by taking inspiration of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra.’ This became one of the most significant programmes taken up by Reddy that brought him closer to the people. Not only this, the Congress leader had been actively pursuing public service even while he was not in the party. Consequently, it brought him name and fame among the local populace, particularly in the rural areas.

It may be mentioned that soon after Anirudh Reddy received the ticket, the enthused Congress cadres worked with double vigour to fight the BRS party. Many senior leaders from BRS such as Ramreddy PACS chairman, sarpanches from BRS and BJP parties are joining Congress.

Moreover, to cash on the energetic cadres of the party, Anirudh Reddy has been putting all his efforts to maintain the momentum and tempo until the last day of election. “BRS has lost its ground. Laxma Reddy has done nothing in the villages. He is busy with his own real-estate business. People are looking for a change and want to choose a leader who can work for them. I am sure Congress will win with thumping majority,” observed Anirudh Reddy while sharing his poll strategy.