Congress Protest against the negligence of the government on RDS water release

The AICC Secretary and former legislature Dr SA Sampath Kumar staged a protest along with Congress party cadere and the farmers in RDS canal itself demanding the water release from RDS canal.

According to the Aykat farmers they have cultivated cotton,paddy,maize and chilli since 2 months ago.Due to lack of rain the crops are ready to dry .

They alleged that they are going to suffer a huge loss due to the negligence of the officials and the ruling government . Because they did not kept any indent for water release from the RDS canal to the Water board.

Speaking on the occasion Sampath Kumar stated that the ruling MLA and MLC are not listening to the farmers but they are making political accusations of each other.The tummilla Reservoir Was planned in congress government and yet to be completed and the farmers are suffering from sever losses as water is not getting to Mallamma Kunta julakal, Valluru reservoirs. The tummilla water flow was stopped to RDS after the elections.The lift was started only at the election time.The AICC Secretary and former legislature Dr SA Sampath Kumar warned that if the water is not released with in two or three days they will be going to take a sever agitations against the negligence of the Telangana state government.

A large number of Congress party leaders,and farmers from Vaddepalli,Shanti Nagar,and Alampur Constituency were participated in the protest.