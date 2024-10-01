Congress Raises Complaint Against Social Media Attacks on State Government

In an unprecedented surge of criticism, social media platforms have recently been flooded with videos targeting the Telangana state government. The backlash primarily revolves around the demolition of illegal constructions on lakes, ponds, and canals by the HYDRA initiative, particularly focusing on the encroachments in Hyderabad. Ongoing ground-level campaigns, including the prestigious demolition drive and the Musi River clean-up project, have attracted sharp criticism.

Several YouTube channels are amplifying the voices of affected individuals by posting unedited videos, showcasing their frustrations. These videos, often raw and emotional, are being widely circulated without moderation. As these posts gain traction, some individuals are using them to launch personal attacks against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and ministers like Konda Surekha and Seethakka.

The personal nature of these attacks, with critics hurling accusations and abusive language at government officials, has alarmed both the government and Congress leadership in the state. These videos, which are being actively promoted across social media, are seen as disrespectful to the office of the Chief Minister and are increasingly becoming a cause for concern.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Mahesh Kumar Goud recently discussed the matter with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. During their meeting, they deliberated on the unchecked flow of these videos and decided to take stringent action against individuals responsible for posting such content. It was noted that certain incidents from other states were being falsely linked to local conditions to create confusion and incite negativity against the government.

In response, the government has expressed its determination to curb the spread of these videos. The content, deemed inappropriate and factually misleading, has prompted authorities to consider legal action. According to Mahesh Kumar Goud, complaints have been filed with the cyber police to take action against those who have made defamatory comments against the Chief Minister and other government officials. The Congress leadership is taking a firm stand to ensure that such baseless criticism is met with strict consequences.