Congress releases a second list of 45 candidates. Cricketer Azaruddin, Thummala , Ponguleti gets tickets

Congress high command has released the second list of 45 candidates on Friday. Cricketer Azaruddin has been given a ticket to contest from Jubilee Hills assembly segment.

Tummala Nageshwar Rao andPonguleti Srinivas Reddy will fight the election from Khammam and Palair assembly constituencies.

Senior leaders Madhu Yashki Goud's demand to allot ticket to contest from LB Nagar was accepted. Another senior leader Ponnam Prabhakar will fight from Husnabad assembly segment.



