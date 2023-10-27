Live
- BCCI confirms England, Australia series for India senior women in busy home season
- Qatar makes 'breakthrough' in hostage negotiations, EU calls for 'humanitarian pauses'
- No problem in terms of Naidu's security, Says DIG of Prisons
- Elite Israeli Naval unit destroys Hamas naval commando unit
- IIIT Delhi students attend convocation in traditional attire
- Govt responded quickly to Kayne's Technologies, says Karnataka minister Patil
- BPCL records consolidated net profit of Rs 8,501 crore in September quarter
- Saving river waters need of hour: Punjab political leaders
- Bengal ration scam proceeds diverted through 2 shell companies: ED tells court
- Men's ODI WC: Shamsi, Jansen restrict Pakistan to 270 after Babar, Saud Shakeel hit fifties
Just In
Congress releases a second list of 45 candidates. Cricketer Azaruddin, Thummala , Ponguleti gets tickets
Highlights
Congress high command has released the second list of 45 candidates on Friday. Cricketer Azaruddin has been given a ticket to contest from Jubilee Hills assembly segment.
Tummala Nageshwar Rao andPonguleti Srinivas Reddy will fight the election from Khammam and Palair assembly constituencies.
Senior leaders Madhu Yashki Goud's demand to allot ticket to contest from LB Nagar was accepted. Another senior leader Ponnam Prabhakar will fight from Husnabad assembly segment.
