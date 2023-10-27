  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Congress releases a second list of 45 candidates. Cricketer Azaruddin, Thummala , Ponguleti gets tickets

Congress releases a second list of 45 candidates. Cricketer Azaruddin, Thummala , Ponguleti gets tickets
x
Highlights

Congress high command has released the second list of 45 candidates on Friday. Cricketer Azaruddin has been given a ticket to contest from Jubilee Hills assembly segment.

Congress high command has released the second list of 45 candidates on Friday. Cricketer Azaruddin has been given a ticket to contest from Jubilee Hills assembly segment.

Tummala Nageshwar Rao andPonguleti Srinivas Reddy will fight the election from Khammam and Palair assembly constituencies.

Senior leaders Madhu Yashki Goud's demand to allot ticket to contest from LB Nagar was accepted. Another senior leader Ponnam Prabhakar will fight from Husnabad assembly segment.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X