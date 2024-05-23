Congress reneging on its manifesto promises: BRS leader

Hyderabad: BRS leader R Sridhar Reddy alleged on Wednesday that the Congress government, which calls its manifesto the Quran, Bible, and Bhagwad Gita, insults the scriptures by not being sincere in implementing the schemes announced in the manifesto. During a press conference, R Sridhar Reddy remarked that while the Congress party has referred its manifesto as 'Abhaya Hastham', it resembles an unwelcoming gesture towards the people.

He questioned whether the concept of 'Indiramma Rajyam' implied reneging on promises. There seems to be a lack of clarity and coordination among the ministers regarding the execution of the manifesto. Sridhar Reddy said that there was more politics and less focus on governance. On a daily basis, the Chief Minister and the Ministers are issuing conflicting statements on crucial matters.

For instance, various announcements from Ministers regarding bonuses for farmers are causing confusion among the farming community. He questioned when will the government deliver on its promise of Rythu Bharosa, providing Rs 12,000 to tenant farmers.