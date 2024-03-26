Congress replicates Telangana model in election manifesto

Hyderabad: The Congress high command emulated the ‘Telangana model’ in the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. It may be mentioned that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy succeeded in implementing the six guarantees within 100 days after coming to power in the State.

The announcement of “PaanchNyay '' by Congress in the election manifesto is similar to the six guarantees announced by the party in Telangana State and five guarantees in Karnataka during the Assembly elections. In Telangana and Karnataka, the Congress was aiming to woo women, farmers, and youth by announcing the five major promises.

On the same lines, the party prepared the manifesto in the two States and succeeded; the Congress high command was also attracting the entire country.

The Mahalakshmi scheme, which was implemented soon after the Congress came to power in the State, paved the way for women's empowerment. The schemes announced by the new government for the financial self-reliance of women's groups were providing financial assistance to every women's group member in Telangana. On the same lines, the Congress announced Rs one lakh in financial assistance to each woman in every poor family and also 50 per cent reservation for women in Central government jobs .

The government's decision to conduct the BC caste census in Telangana already set a new trend in the country, and the party also announced a nationwide caste census in the manifesto. The SC, ST subplan, which was implemented in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, was also included in the Congress election promises.

Continuing the spirit of Kumrabhim's "Jal JangalZamin" slogan, the Congress government gave rights to the tribals on their cultivating lands in the forests. The Congress made the promise of clearing all the pending applications within a year of coming into power.

Statutory status to provide minimum support price to the crops, a permanent farmers loan waiver commission to provide relief to farmers from debt burden, and payment of insurance within 30 days after crop loss already drew strong support.

Congress leaders said that the promise of implementing the employment guarantee scheme in urban areas would draw a lot of support in the elections.