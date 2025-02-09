Congress Rule or a Rule of Endless Applications?” – BRSV District Coordinator Criticizes Revanth Reddy Government

Gadwal : BRSV Jogulamba Gadwal District Coordinator Kuruva Pallayya strongly criticized Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, calling his governance a rule of applications rather than real administration. Speaking at a meeting held in Aija Mandal, he slammed the Congress government for repeatedly asking citizens to submit applications for welfare schemes instead of delivering on their promises.

BRSV Criticizes Congress Over Ration Card Issue

Pallayya pointed out that during KCR’s tenure, the BRS government issued 6,47,479 ration cards, whereas the Congress government, despite its tall claims, has only created confusion among the people. He accused CM Revanth Reddy of incompetence, stating that his government is failing to implement promised schemes and has betrayed people by not fulfilling the six guarantees made during the elections.

"This government is not about governance but about deception. People are forced to submit applications again and again for basic welfare schemes," Pallayya stated.

The ration card application process has been reopened for the third time, triggering public outrage.

1. First Application Drive: Conducted in January under the Praja Palana initiative.

2. Second Application Drive: Held recently in Gram Sabhas, where eligible beneficiaries were identified.

3. Third Application Drive: Now, the government has again asked people to apply via MeeSeva centers.

“What Happened to the Previous Applications?”

Pallayya questioned the fate of the 18 lakh applications submitted earlier for new ration cards and modifications to existing ones. He highlighted that in the recent Gram Sabhas, applications were collected for Ration Cards, Indiramma Housing, and Atmeeya Bharosa Schemes, and the government claimed that six lakh new ration cards were being issued. However, no cards have been distributed yet.

"Now, the government is asking people to apply once again through MeeSeva. Does this mean all previous applications are being discarded? What will happen to those identified as eligible during Gram Sabhas?" he asked.

Public Anger and Demand for Immediate Action

The repeated application process has led to confusion and frustration among citizens. Pallayya demanded that the government stop misleading people and immediately issue ration cards based on previously collected applications instead of forcing them to apply again.

The meeting was attended by BRSV Mandal President Mattali, Madhav, Parsharamudu, and other party members, who joined in criticizing the Congress government’s handling of welfare schemes.