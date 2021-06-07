Congress ‘satyagraha deeksha’ today

Nampally: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy has announced that the party will organise 'satyagraha deeksha' on June 7 in Hyderabad and district headquarters demanding free treatment to Covid and black fungus patients.

He and MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy have demanded that journalists be identified as frontline warriors and the government should come to their rescue. They also wanted the administration to rescue children who lost their parents due to Covid.

The two MPs have appealed to the Union government to procure Covid vaccine and supply it free to the States and private hospitals for vaccination of people across the country.

"We need to vaccinate the entire adult population of above 18 years on or before December 31. For this, the only solution is to vaccinate at least one crore people a day", they said.