Congress slams KCR for skipping Assembly sessions

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Kota Neelima has strongly criticised BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao for avoiding the Telangana Assembly for over a year while confining himself to his farmhouse. She accused him of prioritising meetings with party cadres over engaging with the people who elected him.

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) account, Neelima posed several pointed questions to KCR, challenging his absence from crucial discussions affecting the state. She questioned why the Telangana Budget for 2025 was not debated in the Assembly, despite Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s openness to constructive suggestions.

She also raised concerns over KCR's decision to skip the inauguration of the Telangana Thalli statue at the Secretariat, an event to which he was invited by Minister Ponnam Prabhakar. Neelima called his absence an insult to the people of Telangana and the state's legacy.

Further, she condemned KCR for not attending the special Assembly session held to honour former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. "Is this the value we place on a respected leader of the nation?" she asked, expressing the importance of acknowledging national figures.