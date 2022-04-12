Congress stages protest against hike in charges

Shadnagar: At the call of AICC president Sonia Gandhi and TPCC president Revanth Reddy, demanding the immediate opening of a rice procurement centers in Telangana, as well as a reduction in the hike of electricity, petrol, diesel and gas prices, the Congress leaders and farmers staged a protest. The Congress leaders and farmers staged the protest under the auspices of Kisan Congress district president Challa Srikanth Reddy at Chowrasta in Shadnagar on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Challa Srikanth Reddy demanded that the Central government immediately reduce the prices of electricity, petrol, diesel and LPG. He also said that rice procurement centers should be opened as soon as possible in Telangana. Shadnagar constituency Congress leaders, activists, farmers and others were also present.