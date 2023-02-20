Congress takes on BJP, BRS and MIM in Hyderabad with the 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' campaign

Hyderabad: The Congress party launched the 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' Abhiyan in the Hyderabad district on Monday, starting from the historic Charminar.



Led by Hyderabad District Congress Committee (DCC) President Sameer Waliullah, senior leaders participated in the campaign, which began with flag hoisting by former Minister K. Pushpa Leela. Minorities Dept Hyderabad Chairman Arshad Shaikh, Mahila Congress Hyderabad chief Tahseen Fatima, Charminar Assembly constituency in-charge Mujeebullah Shareef, Bahadurpura Incharge Asad Ali, Block President Shakeel Dayani, senior leaders including Suresh Babu, Askari Baig, Dilawar Hussain, Syed Mujtaba Abedi, Syed Hasham Alvi and others were present.

During the event, Congress leaders distributed fruits among the patients at Nizamia Tibbi Hospital at Charminar and Maternity Hospital at Petlaburj. A padayatra was held up to Purana Pul, where Congress leaders interacted with the common people about the goals of 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' Abhiyan.

Speaking on the occasion, Pushpa Leela accused the BJP and TRS governments of ignoring crucial public matters, particularly the safety of women. She ridiculed Modi's "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" slogan, pointing out that no significant measures had been taken to guarantee women's safety. She highlighted the alarming increase in crimes against women, such as molestation, gang rapes, and murders. Pushpa Leela also mentioned that criminals have become emboldened under the rule of Modi and KCR, while common citizens are living in fear. She emphasized that the "Haath Se Haath Jodo" campaign would raise awareness and unite people in addressing their concerns, including women's safety.

Sameer Waliullah, speaking on the occasion, said that the 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' Abhiyan was the need of the hour. He alleged that the BJP, BRS, and MIM have vitiated the atmosphere in the historic city, which was earlier known for love and 'Ganga Jamuni' tehzeeb. He said Hyderabad has been a cosmopolitan city since its formation about 432 years ago, and people from across the world, belonging to all religions and communities, found solace in Hyderabad. However, he said that the BJP, BRS, and MIM have been trying to inject hatred into the hearts of peace-loving Hyderabad.

Sameer Waliullah also said that the 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' Abhiyan would be carried out in all municipal divisions of the Hyderabad district from today onwards. He said cricket tournaments and other events were also planned as part of the two-month-long campaign.

The campaign's purpose is to carry the message given by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi through his Bharat Jodo Yatra to each household that every citizen must unite and live peacefully. Further, they will also expose the failures of the BRS Govt in Telangana and BJP Govt at the Centre.

Sameer Waliullah said that the old city of Hyderabad has remained the most neglected region under the BRS regime. "Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao is touring the entire country. But he could not find a little time in the last eight years to visit the Old City to interact with the people. The unemployment rate is too high. There are no job opportunities locally and no big company wants to hire Old City people. Banks gladly accept fixed deposits from the Old City people. But reject their applications for loans or credit cards. The Congress party will be working hard to change this perception and bring equal opportunities for the people living in original Hyderabad, the Old City," he said.