Congress taking credit for BRS initiatives, alleges KTR

Hyderabad: BRS Working President K T Rama Rao criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s announcement of government job appointments, likening it to an illegitimate birth.

KTR highlighted that in the three months of the Congress government’s tenure, no notifications for government job appointments have been issued. He accused Revanth Reddy of claiming credit for more than 25,000 jobs secured by candidates under the previous BRS government. Speaking at a BRS workers’ meeting, KTR urged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to feel ashamed for announcing government job appointments without mentioning when those notifications were issued and examinations were held. Similarly, he said the Chief Minister has been trying to take credit for the inauguration of the infrastructure projects the previous BRS government completed.

Expressing astonishment at Revanth Reddy’s statement predicting drought in the state, KTR questioned the Chief Minister’s political insight. Despite Telangana experiencing 14% excess rainfall last year, KTR deemed Revanth Reddy’s assertion of no rain and a forthcoming drought politically motivated. He accused the Congress of seeking excuses to withhold water from farmers, asserting that if a drought occurs, it would be artificially induced by the Congress.

Simultaneously, KTR wrote an open letter to the Chief Minister, urging the government to implement the Layout Regularization Scheme (LRS) without fees. He reminded Revanth Reddy and the Congress of their prior demands to refrain from collecting fees under the LRS scheme and to regularize land without charge.

KTR urged the government to fulfill its promise to the public, initiating the free LRS scheme, benefiting 25.44 lakh families.