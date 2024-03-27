Live
Just In
Congress to sound LS poll bugle with huge public meet in Tukkuguda
Hyderabad: Congress will sound poll bugle for Lok Sabha elections at the public meeting at Tukkuguda on April 6 or 7. Rahul and Kharge will announce the national guarantees at the same venue named after Rajiv Gandhi, where Sonia Gandhi had declared 6-guarantees during Assembly polls.
The venue for ‘Vijayabheri’ and Sonia Gandhi’s presence on September 17 turning out to be lucky for the party, the Congress has decided to sound bugle. “Tukkuguda’s Rajiv Gandhi grounds was the venue of 6-guarantees during Assembly polls. The poll bugle will be blown even for the Lok Sabha polls from the Ranga Reddy district,” informed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, during the meeting of party’s leaders from Chevella Parliamentary constituency.
While emphasising that the Chevella, Secunderabad and Malkajgiri segments are connected to each other, Revanth Reddy tried to dissipate the voices of concern within the party about the selection of candidates from these three constituencies. He held that the party High Command has finalised the candidates based on survey reports and opinions from grass roots.
“By taking into consideration various factors the party has announced the candidates including Ranjith Reddy from Chevella, Sunitha Mahender Reddy from Malkajgiri and DanamNagender from Secunderabad,” he explained.
The Chief Minister reiterated that these Lok Sabha polls would be a referendum to the 100 days of party’s governance in Telangana and all the party’s rank and file should strive for winning 14 of the seats targeted by the party,” he stressed.
Earlier during the meeting some senior leaders questioned the decision of the party to field Ranjith Reddy, the sitting MP who joined from BRS in the meeting.
Former MLA KichannagariLaxma Reddy, was amongst the leaders who questioned the opening of ‘flood gates’ to other parties thereby crushing the morale of those who remained loyal to the party for decades.