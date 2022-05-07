Congress, TRS leaders spar over Rahul Gandhi's visit

Hyderabad: The Congress and TRS party leaders entered into a war of words over the visit of Rahul Gandhi to Telangana. It all started with the tweets of State Industries Minister K T Rama Rao and TRS MLC K Kavitha.

She asked Rahul as to why he was visiting the State? She also asked as to how many times the Congress party raised its voice in Parliament to protect the interests of the new State? She asked Rahul Gandhi as to what was Congress party doing when the ruling TRS party MPs were agitating on the issue of paddy procurement by Central government? She told Rahul that 11 States in the country were implementing welfare programmes being implemented by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in Telangana.

She ended her tweet by stating that she was welcoming Rahul Gandhi to undertake a study on the welfare programmes of the State government.

KTR also tweeted stating that he was welcoming Rahul Gandhi for study tour. He asked Rahul to implement the welfare programmes of the TRS government in all Congress party ruled States.

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy gave a strong counter to the tweets of Kavitha and KTR. He asked the two leaders to reply to his questions before posing questions to Rahul Gandhi.

He asked them as to where were they when Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought three anti-farmer laws? He asked them as to what they were doing when his father wrote a letter to the Central government that he would not supply parboiled rice to it?

Revanth further alleged that KCR had cheated the farmers by promising to waive off their crop loans of up to Rs 1 lakh. He also alleged that the CM had cheated the farmers by not fulfilling his promise of providing free fertilisers.