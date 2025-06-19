Congress veterans in Rjnr upset with leadership for being ‘ignored’

RANGAREDDY: In the alleged absence of patronage from the state leadership, the Congress leaders in Rajendranagar are reportedly unhappy for being ignored in the party.

Rajendranagar is one among the eight constituencies of Chevella Lok Sabha segment of which four constituencies such as Maheshwaram, Rajendranagar, Serilingampally and Chevella come under Rangareddy district, while three constituencies Pargi, Vikarabad and Tandur fall under Vikarabad district.

While many leaders are ‘upset’ with the fragile state of Congress leadership in Rajendranagar constituency, some of them are even planning to raise a banner of revolt against the prevailing situation, citing injustice to the old and hardworking cadre.

While speaking on the condition of anonymity, several leaders said that the Congress leadership in Rajendranagar is still grappling with lack of integrity and uncertainty in the absence of support to local leaders, despite the fact that the party has been in power for now in the state for almost two years.

“Despite working hard for the party for several years, the present state leadership has sidelined many local leaders from Rajendranagar, while encouraging those whose integrity is doubtful,” said a senior party leader from Rajendranagar.

“The party’s present position in Rajendranagar is quite alarming. Most of the leaders are upset with the way they have been ignored. They feel completely betrayed and helpless to strengthen the cadre anymore,” said a senior member of the party.

While most of the leaders are having differences of opinion when it comes to talk about state leadership, they were all found united against the party’s move to absorb the present MLA Prakash Goud into Congress fold.

Some minority leaders are more vocal against the party state leadership’s impassive attitude towards the hardworking and active members and are planning to raise a banner of revolt if they are ignored further.

A senior minority leader said that the state Congress leadership has completely sidelined the active and dedicated leaders of the party, despite the fact that most of them have worked for decades and strengthened the Congress base in Rajendranagar.

“We faced many hardships, even to the extent of putting our lives into jeopardy, especially during the elections. However, all our efforts went in vain as the party’s state leadership was found encouraging the new faces having no record of working from grassroots level in the constituency,” he rued.

However, some leaders feel that there would be a change very soon, as senior leaders too are expressing concern over the growing dissent among the party leaders in Rajendranagar.

“For sure there is disagreement among the leaders on various issues but the state leadership will surely come up with solutions and resolve them amicably,” informed another senior Congress leader close to the state leadership.