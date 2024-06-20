Congress Victory Rally helds in Gadwal

Gadwal: The District Congress party leaders have held a victory rally of MP Mallu Ravi from Nagar Kurnool parliament constituency, During his visit to Gadwal constituency, Nagarkurnool Member of Parliament Mallu Ravi addressed the gathering. He criticized the previous government, stating that development was crippled by the corruption of ministers. He also mentioned the ongoing campaign by BRS leaders to mislead the people of Telangana.

ZP Chairperson and Congress party Gadwal in-charge Sarita Thirupathaiah accompanied Mallu Ravi on this occasion. The visit marked Mallu Ravi's first trip to Gadwal constituency following his victory in the parliamentary elections.

On the occasion of his visit, ZP Chairperson and Gadwal Constituency Congress Party in-charge Sarita Thirupatiah, along with Congress Party representatives, senior leaders, and workers, warmly welcomed Member of Parliament Mallu Ravi at the Ananta puram stage in Gadwal town. From there, a victory rally proceeded to Gadwal town. The rally included paying tributes by garlanding the statues of Babu Jagjivan Ram, Ambedkar, Rajiv Gandhi, and YS Rajasekhar Reddy at the district center.

Later, MP Mallu Ravi addressed the gathering at YSR circle near the old bus stand.

During his address, Mallu Ravi criticized the Telangana state administration under the Kalvakuntla family members, stating that the state did not see significant development. He accused the BRS leaders of misleading the people of Telangana and challenged them to prove that they did not violate the promises made during their tenure.

Ravi assured the people that the Congress party is committed to the development of Gadwal constituency. He pledged to work as a servant to the people of Gadwal and focus on its development. Ravi reiterated his promise to adopt Gadwal constituency following his victory in the parliamentary elections and do his utmost for its progress.

Mallu Ravi reaffirmed his commitment to Gadwal constituency, stating that, as promised to in-charge Saritha and the people, he would adopt the area and actively contribute to its development.

ZP Chairperson and Congress party Gadwal constituency in-charge Saritha spoke as well. She emphasized that under the Congress party's rule, Pragati Bhavan would be transformed into Praja Bhavan by CM Revanth Reddy, following the ideals of Jyoti Rao Phule. She criticized the BRS government, accusing its ministers, MLAs, and leaders of amassing wealth illegally under previous schemes.

Saritha called on Congress party leaders to work equally for the welfare of all people and highlighted that the Congress party is implementing six guarantee schemes in the villages of leaders and activists. Currently, the Mahalakshmi scheme provides free bus service for women, the Griha jyoti scheme offers free electricity for homes, and Arogya Shri offers financial assistance up to 10 lakh rupees.

She mentioned that the government is ready to implement the remaining promises, although some have been delayed due to the election code. The party has devised an action plan to prepare for local body elections and counter the efforts of BRS leaders to mislead the public about the government's intentions.

Saritha urged Congress party leaders to actively engage in village-level activities by forming teams. The leaders she mentioned include former ZP chairperson Bandari Bhaskar, former Consumer chairman Gattu Thimmappa, Bandla Chandrasekhar Reddy, TPCC state leaders Ganji pet Shankar, Dharur mandal ZP TC Padma Venkateswara Reddy, Macharla Varalakshmi Venkataswamy Goud, OBC president Nalla Reddy, town president Mohammad Issac, Amaravai Krishna Reddy, Madhusudan Babu, Gattu Satyanarayana, Latti Puram Venkat rami Reddy, Gonu padu Srinivas Goud, Alwal Rajasekhar Reddy, Krishnamurthy, Seshu, Venkatesh Reddy, and Anand Goud. These leaders, along with councillors and ex-councillors, are expected to play active roles in village-level activities and election preparations.