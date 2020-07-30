Congress wants Telangana government to rehire 7,700 fired field assistants

Hyderabad: Congress on Thursday demanded the government to immediately rehire 7,700 field assistants who were fired 'unlawfully', resolve the problems faced by the panchayat and junior panchayat secretaries and assure job security to them.



AICC secretary and former MLA Ch Vamshi Chand Reddy slammed the State government for firing 7,700 field assistants who have been monitoring MGNREGS (National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme) and providing work to lakhs of people for the past 15 years. Terming this action as nothing less than anti-workers measure, he felt instead of addressing the unemployment issue the State government stooped low and fired existing workers.

Speaking to media persons on Thursday in Gandhi Bhavan, Reddy held that KCR was also being inconsiderate towards the engineers working under Mission Bhagheeratha. He fired them ruthlessly disregarding the difficulties they are going through, during the Covid-19 crisis.

He expressed displeasure over the govern order that directed to assign the field assistant's job to the 'junior panchayat secretaries' and train them in this respect and complete the training process by August 15.