Congress will create history by winning Dubbak by-polls: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President & MP Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy expressed confidence that the Congress party would win Dubbak Assembly by-elections with a comfortable majority.

He was speaking at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday on the occasion of the joining of TRS leader from Dubbak Cheruku Srinivas Reddy into the Congress party. Srinivas Reddy is the son of former minister Ch. Muthyam Reddy. Welcoming him into the party fold, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that Srinivas Reddy would have a bright future in the Congress party. He said Muthyam Reddy and his family has served the people of Dubbak for several decades and they enjoy huge respect and following in the constituency.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Damodar Raja Narsinha, MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, MLAs Jaggareddy, Sitakka, former PCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah, former minister Shabbir Ali, TPCC Working President Kusum Kumar, Treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy, AICC spokesperson Dasoju Shravan, DCC presidents Narsareddy and Tirupati Reddy were also present.

Addressing the meeting, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao was trying to win Dubbak by-elections by using his ill-gotten wealth and misusing official machinery. He said KCR has illegally earned hundreds of crores by way of corruption and commission in different projects. He is now using the same money to win elections. KCR has changed the meaning of elections into the distribution of cash and liquor. He said KCR would be remembered in history for destroying the democratic processes and institutions.

The TPCC Chief said that CM KCR was not serious about public welfare and has been burdening the people in different ways. Citing an example, he said that the Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS) was aimed at looting the public, especially the poor and middle-classes. He announced that the Congress party if voted to power in next elections would regularise all lands at free of cost. He also slammed the TRS Govt for not showing seriousness in dealing with the case of alleged rape and murder of a girl belonging to the minority community by a local TRS leader in Moinabad. He said that the Chief Minister did not even issue a statement condemning the incident.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Dubbak by-elections would change the course of politics in the entire Telangana. He appealed to the people of Dubbak constituency not to get lured with the money and liquor being offered by TRS and vote in favour of Congress candidate. He ridiculed Minister Harish Rao for stating that he should be considered as a candidate for Dubbak by-elections. He asked whether TRS has doubts over the capability and personality of the party's official candidate. He said irrespective of the quantum of money and liquor TRS distributes in Dubbak constituency, Congress party would create history by winning the by-elections.

Earlier in the day, Uttam Kumar Reddy addressed a press conference through Zoom App to brief the media about the Dubbak by-elections. He announced that he would camp in Dubbak constituency from Wednesday onwards till the end of elections. He warned the TRS against the misuse of official machinery or power in Dubbak by-elections and said that the Congress party would confront the ruling party on all fronts.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that he got elected as Member of Legislative Assembly five times and once as Member of Parliament. In such a long political career, he had not seen the commercialisation of politics as it has been done now by CM KCR. TRS is using huge money to win every election from Gram Panchayat, Municipal, Assembly or Parliament. At one side, KCR family is accumulating huge wealth by indulging in corruption in the name of Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya, irrigation projects or other schemes. On the other side, a major part of this ill-gotten wealth is being used to lure voters by distributing cash and liquor among them during elections. However, he said that such tactics would not prove fruitful in the coming Dubbak by-elections.

The TPCC Chief appealed to the party cadre to act as a team to win the Dubbak bye-elections. He informed that the Congress High Command would announce the candidate on Wednesday.

Uttam Kumar Reddy also informed that senior leader and MLC T. Jeevan Reddy has been made in-charge for MLC elections from two Graduate Constituencies. He asked the party cadre to coordinate with Jeevan Reddy and ensure enrolment of all graduates in their areas in the voter lists.