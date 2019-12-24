Congress will win municipal polls: Gudur

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy said that the Congress party would win a majority of seats in 120 municipalities and 10 municipal corporations which are going for polls on January 22.

Speaking to media persons after cutting Christmas cake at Gandhi Bhavan, Gudur Narayana Reddy said that the TRS Government did nothing for the development of Telangana during its six-year rule. He said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has failed to develop a single municipality or corporation which can be called a model. He said all the Urban Local Bodies were deprived of funds and development activities have been brought to a standstill. He alleged that a majority of funds from State's exchequer were paid to contractors in the name of Mission Bhagiratha or other projects which did not deliver any benefits. However, no funds were spent to provide civic amenities in the State.

Gudur Narayana Reddy asked people to question KCR on the status of promises he had made with people of Warangal, Karimnagar and other cities in previous elections. He said KCR never honours his own words and makes new promises without realising that he had failed to fulfil old promises. He said KCR, who remains inaccessible to common people in regular days, will make a few public appearances with a bunch of new promises. He asked people to be cautious with KCR and other TRS leaders and question them on failures.

He said the condition of civic amenities in all municipalities and municipal corporations was pathetic. "Roads are in bad condition. The much-hyped Mission Bhagiratha has remained unimplemented with several localities yet to get tapped water supply. The drainage and sewerage system has not been upgraded. All urban areas are facing the problem of unlifted garbage. Thousands of people were affected by Dengue and other viral diseases due to the failure of the TRS Government to control the spread of vector-borne diseases. People should realise that they won't get improved civic amenities if TRS wins the municipal elections. It will treat the victory as an endorsement for its 'achievement' and would remain inactive. Therefore, people must use the municipal elections as an opportunity to punish TRS for its failures," he said.

The Congress leader said that the Congress party has been improving its performance across the country. He said the victory of JMM-Congress front in Jharkhand was a clear indication was Congress party was making a strong comeback. He said that the Congress party was very strong at all levels in Telangana and it would give an impressive performance in municipal elections.