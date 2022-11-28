Congress workers detained trying to foil KCR’s visit Yadadri thermal plant

Hyderabad: Tension like situation erupted at Veerlapalem after some Congress workers tried to stage a protest near the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant on Monday ahead of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's visit.

The workers were there demanding justice for farmers, whose lands were acquired by the State government for the project.

About 15 to 20 Congress party workers headed by District Congress Committee president Kethavath Shankar Naik tried to stage the protest near the thermal power plant just a few minutes before the arrival of CM.

Protestors sat holding placards and raising demands for compensation to the oustees of the project as per the land value in the open market. They also demanded pattas for the cultivators of podu lands.

However, they were soon taken into custody by the police followed by shifting them to the Damarcherla police station.

KCR's visit to the Yadadri Ultra Mega Power Plant (UMPP) is not a regular inspection visit, but to check on the progress of a major landmark in the making for the state's power sector.

The project, likely to be commissioned in September next year, is one of the most ambitious steps initiated by KCR soon after the formation of the state and will have a major role to play in the continuation of the 24×7 free power supply scheme.