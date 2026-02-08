Cong’s denial of ticket to BC candidate unfair: Vaddiraju

Kothagudem: Referringto the Kothagudem Assembly constituency ticket allocations, BRS Parliamentary Party Deputy Leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravi Chandra criticised the Congress for denying a ticket to former minister and BC leader Vanama Venkateswara Rao, calling it unfair to the backward classes.

He urged BCs, along with SCs, STs and minorities, to unite and vote for the BRS candidates, stating that the people were ready to give a fitting response to the ruling party for what he described as unfulfilled commitments.

The MP called upon the people to question Congress leaders over what he termed unfulfilled promises and alleged failure in governance.

Addressing party workers on Saturday, he said Congress leaders appeared ‘angry with the public’ in recent times and questioned the reasons behind their reactions. He alleged that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and other ministers were frequently losing their temper.

He alleged that public anger was growing due to non-implementation of assurances made before the elections.