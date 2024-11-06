Live
Just In
Consider representations of no religion/no caste in survey: HC to govt
On Tuesday, the Telangana High Court single bench comprising Justice Surepally Nanda heard the writ petition filed by Mohammad Waheed and another, president of Kula Nirmulana Sangham and resident of Peerzadiguda, Medchal-Malkajgiri district.
The petitioners contended that declaring the action of the State government in not considering the representations of the petitioners on October 29 and November 1 to the concerned State government authorities to create column to record and enumerate the people who are opting voluntarily for an identity of No Religion and No Caste in the ensuing Samagra Intinti Kutumba Survey, Comprehensive Social Economical Educational Employment Political and Caste Survey beginning from November 6 is illegal and unlawful.