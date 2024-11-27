Constitution Day Celebrated in Aija: Leaders Highlight Ambedkar’s Vision and Fundamental Rights

Gadwal: Aija: Leaders of various people’s associations paid floral tributes to the statue of Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at the Aija Municipality Center to mark Constitution Day.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers highlighted the significance of November 26, 1949, when the Indian Constitution, authored by Dr. Ambedkar, was adopted by the President of India. They lauded the Constitution as a monumental document that guarantees fundamental rights to every citizen and emphasized its importance in ensuring individual liberty and equality.

The leaders also reiterated that November 26 is celebrated annually as National Constitution Day to honor the values and principles enshrined in the Constitution. They referred to the Indian Constitution as a “heavenly guide” that underpins personal freedoms and responsibilities.

They further noted that the Constitution not only provides fundamental rights but also assigns duties to every individual. With 1,213 articles, it is imperative for every citizen to understand its provisions and responsibilities. The speakers remarked that the rights and duties defined in the Constitution have created an environment of freedom, allowing Indian citizens to live with dignity and equality.

The event witnessed the active participation of Aija Mandal people’s association leaders, democratic advocates, caste association leaders, and leaders from various political parties.