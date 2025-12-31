‘4 Girls’ streams across major OTT platforms, wins praise for its hard-hitting social message

The multi-language crime thriller 4 Girls has been released directly on OTT platforms in five languages—Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. Produced under the Uniquek Pictures banner, the film is currently streaming across a wide range of digital platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Bcineet, Airtel Xstream, Hungama Play, Tata Play Binge, Watcho, Vewd, Cloud Walker, Zeasn, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and several other popular OTT and smart TV devices.

Inspired by a real-life incident, 4 Girls addresses the disturbing rise of crimes against women, particularly focusing on gang assaults and murders targeting women living alone. The film follows a gripping and suspense-driven narrative that questions the role of law enforcement when justice fails. It explores how a bereaved family confronts society after a tragic incident and whether the system truly delivers justice.

At the heart of the story are the victim’s sister and her close friends, who take it upon themselves to uncover the truth. As the suspense unfolds, the film raises a compelling moral dilemma: do they seek revenge for the injustice done, or do they hand over the culprits to the law? The narrative powerfully highlights the desperation and rage that emerge when justice is delayed or denied, presenting a stark reflection of society’s darker realities.

Producers U. Narasimhulu and S. Ramesh expressed their happiness over the positive response the film has been receiving on OTT platforms. They stated that they are proud to debut with a message-driven crime, revenge, and thriller film. The producers also thanked Bcineet (B Cine Entertainments Private Limited) and its representative Boyapati Dileep Kumar (DK Boyapati) for facilitating the film’s direct digital release, hoping audiences continue to support and appreciate 4 Girls.